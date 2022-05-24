Saipem, the goal is to qualify the drone to perform unmanned and unmanned inspections

Saipem was awarded a contract by Shell and Petrobrasfor the use of its FlatFish underwater drone for two pilot projects for the inspection of two fields in ultra-deep waters, respectively managed by the two energy companies and located off the coast of Brazil.

The two projects with Shell and Petrobras they are a pilot and are part of the research and development program of Anp, the Brazilian national agency for oil, natural gas and biofuels. The goal is to qualify the drone to perform unmanned and unmanned inspections, supporting the monitoring and maintenance campaigns of underwater infrastructures.

Saipemspecifically, it implemented the FlatFish drone through the industrialization phase with the final aim of enabling operations in deep water, at over 2,000 meters deep, for this particular contract, enhancing its characteristics based on artificial intelligence and its navigation and monitoring capabilities.

Activities will be led by Sonsub, the Saipem center of excellence for underwater technologies and robotics, for a duration of approximately 12 months: a first phase involves the intermediate tests of the drone in shallow water, which will be carried out at the Saipem base in Trieste with the support of the department of engineering of Sonsub in Brazil; the second phase is that of the use of the drone in Brazilian waters in the third quarter of 2022.

The assignment of this contract confirms Saipem’s commitment to technological development in the field of submarine robotics and in advanced automation and represents an important step in the constant search for competitive and efficient low-carbon solutions, which distinguishes Saipem’s commitment to sustainability.

Read also:

FI, Gelmini wants to prevent the merger with the League. With her 40 parliamentarians and ..

Dear energy, Draghi knock a beat: over 30 thousand Italian companies at risk

Justice referendum, to vote in the silence of the media: why go to vote

Elections, Borghi (Lega): “Colle respect the popular vote, not like in 2018”

Inter: after the Scudetto, Suning could also lose. The diktat of Xi Jingping

Milan from Elliott to RedBird for 1.3 billion. Devil will be media company. The details

AC Milan’s Scudetto, that’s why the big screen was not set up

Patrizia D’Addario: “I made love with Berlusconi, I talked to him all night”

Intesa Sanpaolo, ESG loan agreement underway

Terna continues to grow in electricity consumption in Italy

Pirelli opens the new “Digital Solutions Center” in Bari

Subscribe to the newsletter

