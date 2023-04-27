Saipem, the post-combustion CO2 capture system aims to subtract carbon dioxide after combustion from fossil sources

Saipem and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) have signed an agreement for post-combustion carbon capture. This is a General License Agreement that allows Saipem to use Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ advanced post-combustion CO2 capture technologies in the implementation of large-scale projects. Such technologies are “KM CDR ProcessTM” and “Advanced KM CDR ProcessTM”, developed together with The Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc.

The system of CO2 capture post-combustion – explains a note – is aimed at removing carbon dioxide after combustion from fossil sources, to reduce the footprint of CO2 of the industrial plants that emit it. Carbon dioxide is captured through thermochemical processes, sequestering the CO2 for further processing or storage.

