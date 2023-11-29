Saipem has been awarded two offshore contracts worth 1.9 billion

Saipem has been awarded two offshore contracts, one in Guyana and the other in Brazilworth approximately 1.9 billion of dollars. The group reports this in a note. The first contract was awarded by ExxonMobil Guyana Limited, a subsidiary of ExxonMobil, for the Whiptail oil field development project, located in the Stabroek block, in waters off Guyana, at a depth of approximately 2,000 metres.

The purpose of the work of Saipem includes the design, fabrication and installation of underwater structures, risers, flowlines and umbilicals for a large subsea production facility. Saipem will execute the operations using its state-of-the-art vessels FDS2, Constellation and Castorone, and will use the Guyana Offshore Construction Facility located in the Port of Georgetown as a key fabrication site for its execution model, thus promoting constant and sustainable growth in the country .

READ ALSO: This is how Cattaneo changes his skin at Enel. The market proves him right

Waiting for the necessary ones government authorizationsthe approval of the investment by ExxonMobil Guyana and its partners in the Stabroek block and the authorization to proceed with the final phase, the award allows the initiation by Saipem of some limited activities, namely engineering detail and procurement.

The second contract was awarded by Equinor for the Raia project, the development of a pre-salt gas and condensate field in the Campos basin, located approximately 200 km offshore from the state of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The scope of Saipem’s work includes the offshore transportation and installation of a subsea pipeline for the export of gas and associated structures, in waters approximately 2,900 meters deep, and horizontal drilling activities for the coastal landfall. For the installation works, Saipem will use its state-of-the-art pipe-laying vessel Castorone.

With this project, Saipem will contribute to realization of one of the most important gas development projects in Brazil, which could represent 15% of the country’s overall domestic demand. The extracted gas will be transported through the gas pipelines installed by Saipem for approximately 200 km from the field to a gas reception plant that will be built in Cabiúnas, in the city of Macaé in the State of Rio de Janeiro. “The two awards confirm – concludes the note – once again, the competitiveness of Saipem’s offer in the tender processes and the ability to build long-term partnerships based on constant performance. Furthermore, they further strengthen the visibility on the use of assets key to Saipem throughout 2027”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

