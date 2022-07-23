To Abu Dhabi a year ago it was Sergio Perez who offered Max Verstappen the trail in the second long straight before the stretch modified for the 2021 edition – in addition to Turn-5, which went down in history for the Dutchman’s winning attack on Lewis Hamilton during of the last lap – in Q3 when Max won a pole position frustrated by a far from brilliant start in which the seven-time world champion had an easy game to take the lead.

Today in France Carlos Sainz, certain of the departure from the last row due to the penalty positions to be served for the introduction of a new power unit, did the same with Charles Leclerc, but as happened in the case of the two Red Bull drivers. The Spaniard’s assist was not decisive for the Monegasque’s conquest of pole position, the seventh of the season. Leclerc, in fact, trimmed Max Verstappen 304 thousandths and according to a first analysis of the telemetry data by our Federico Albano compared to the Q2 Leclerc earned 56 thousandths thanks to the wake of Carlos Sainz.

Charles Leclerc was not of the same opinion and quantified in two tenths the advantage guaranteed by Sainz’s slipstream, an advantage in any case not decisive for the conquest of the pole position which tomorrow will be defended in the acceleration towards the first S in the hope that the Ferrari’s new clutch solves the problems at the start that occurred in the last few races. “Certainly Carlos was great today and he helped me a lot. I think I gained more than 2 tenths on the straight. Arriving in the third sector you know that you have two tenths free. This helped me to approach the quieter third sector. It was a nice ride, I finally got it all together. I struggled a lot this weekend with the balance of the car. I always went in the right direction until Q3, when I was able to put the lap together“, Were the words of Leclerc to the microphones of Sky Sport F1 regarding the help received from his boxing partner.

Below is the graphic relating to the section where Leclerc enjoyed the wake offered by Carlos Sainz. A tactic, as confirmed by the sporting director Laurent Mekies, studied by the two Ferrari drivers.