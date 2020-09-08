Components 1 just isn’t boring, it’s Mercedes who makes it boring. At the very least they’re more often than not since they reign in 2014 till now. However, every so often, issues don’t go as normal and so they fail, as occurred in Monza, and that’s when F1 emerges that we might have with out such a dominant workforce, an F1 that falls in love. Bottas light from the very begin and Hamilton was punished harshly for an error by his workforce, leaving such an sudden and thrilling outlook with Sainz preventing a victory that Gasly took.

It had been a very long time since we had an F1 race with as a lot depth as that of the Italian GP, ​​particularly the Spanish and French, but in addition the remainder of the followers. And boss, but in addition fan, is Ross Brawn, who thinks this fashion about what he noticed at Monza and leaves nice phrases for Carlos: “I used to be betting on Sainz for victory when Lewis was penalized, however I had underestimated what a stupendous race Gasly was doing. Carlos was pissed off that he misplaced the victory, however he proved as soon as once more what a powerful expertise he’s. His time will come. “

“Sunday’s race confirmed that F1 has a golden future. Are you able to think about the thrill when drivers like Pierre, Carlos and Stroll are in successful vehicles? “Asks the F1 sporting director. in your column on the official website, wherein he additionally exhibits his shock at seeing the Mercedes endure a lot to overhaul, particularly Bottas: “It was superb to see how such a dominant automobile suffered in site visitors. That’s the reason we consider that the brand new era of 2022 vehicles shall be significantly better. for battles “.

Insist on the inverted grill

Seeing what Monza gave of itself, Brawn insists on the concept was rejected final yr of introducing inverted grills to change the logical order of issues: “The idea remains to be one thing that we and the FIA ​​need to work on within the coming years. months. Monza confirmed the thrill {that a} combined grid can generate, and since subsequent yr’s vehicles would be the identical, our followers might get pleasure from the same drama. We are going to proceed to judge new codecs to be able to enhance the present. “