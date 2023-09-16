Every super car has its kryptonite and Singapore is that of the Red Bull RB19, considered by most to be the most dominant car in the history of Formula 1 even though this weekend it seems more like one of the rest. Neither Max Verstappen nor Checo Pérez will start this Sunday (at 3:00 p.m., Dazn) among the top ten, after being eliminated from the third qualifying round with no other explanation than the lack of punch of their car. Since the 2018 Russian Grand Prix, the two prototypes of the red buffalo brand have not been left out of the decisive eliminator (Q3), a circumstance that anticipates a very eventful race. Verstappen stayed with the eleventh best time, waiting for the stewards of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) to give their verdict on a couple of investigations open to the Dutchman. ‘Mad Max’ will have to do magic to continue expanding the record of ten consecutive wins that he established two weeks ago, in Monza, and he will have to do it on a mousey track, where overtaking becomes an almost impossible mission. Even more difficult is the challenge of celebrating the constructors’ title at the first opportunity that the Milton Keynes (Great Britain) structure has.

In this labyrinth that winds through one of the most exotic cities in the world, the misery of the energetic troops contrasts with the opulence of Ferrari, immersed this season in a roller coaster that can drive anyone mad. In the midst of the hubbub in which the ‘Scuderia’ has established itself, the pulse is imposed by Carlos Sainz, who in Singapore was awarded the fifth pole position of his career in F1, the second in a row after the one he scored in the previous quote before the ‘tifosi’. On that occasion, the inertia of the Red Bulls prevented the Spaniard from celebrating the second victory of his service record in the championship. Everything seems to be much better aligned this time for Sainz to climb to the top step of the podium. The biggest threat to him is George Russell, who will start second, also from the front row of the grid, and to a lesser extent also Charles Leclerc, third. Fernando Alonso, for his part, will start the seventh.

Sainz faces the race with a car that has adapted surprisingly well to a track where those from Maranello have won three of the 13 grand prix held so far. In eight of them, the runner who climbed to the top step of the podium started from pole position, another argument in favor of the Madrid native, who remains faithful to his natural cadence, ‘in crescendo’, as the different races take place. calendar stops. “This gives me a lot of confidence. I feel good with the car, I’m in my best moment since I arrived at Ferrari because I’m able to get my maximum potential,” Sainz summarized, as soon as he got out of his SF-23.

The Italian constructor starts as a favorite if we take into account that it led all the free practice sessions (two Sainz, one Leclerc), and that it placed its two drivers among the top three positions. In the short lap sessions, the speed of ‘Il Cavallino Rampante’ is unquestionable, we will have to see how it behaves in the long term, the Achilles heel of the Maranello team so far in the championship. “I’m pleasantly surprised, because we always had problems on circuits with a lot of downforce. And we arrived here and we were one of the fastest, if not the fastest,” added the son of the two-time world rally champion (1990 and 1992). “I have had some good laps on the soft rubber, since Monza, and that shows that I am very confident,” Sainz added.

“Carlos was ahead from the first session, with good pace, and he showed it from the first lap of Q1 to the last of Q3,” complimented Ferrari director Fred Vasseur. “He is starting to find his rhythm before, and that always helps,” concluded the French executive.

