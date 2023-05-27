Sainz and Ferrari among the best

Two completely different stories for Carlos Sainz in Friday’s free practice Monk, who saw the Spaniard from Ferrari as practically opposites. The fact remains that, above all regardless of what happened in FP2, the number 55 testified to the promising form of the little horse on the street circuit of the Principality, as well as his teammate Charles Leclerc, eager to do well in his homeland.

The best time in FP1

Sainz, still looking for his first podium after five races, stopped the clock on the1:13,372 at the end of PL1, generating an all-Spanish virtual front row with compatriot Fernando Alonso three tenths behind him. Contrary to the Ferrari driver, winner at Silverstone in 2022 for the first and so far only time in his career, the two-time world champion also has the great goal of victory, which has now been missing from his palmarès for ten years.

The error in PL2

On the other hand, the second session was decidedly worse: it was not so much the lap time that influenced Sainz’s afternoon in Monaco, as testified by the 3rd place a tenth behind the leader Verstappen and 67 thousandths behind Leclerc, due to a contact against the barriers at the exit of the swimming pools, thanks to an impact against the edge of the guard-rail with the right front wheel which caused the breakage of the arm of the suspension.

“Good day”

Sainz who commented on the day thus, which sees him as one of the candidates to conquer the pole position for tomorrow’s qualifying, scheduled at 16:0: “In general I would say that the day was positiveas we were competitive in both sessions and I felt the car well on track – he has declared – There are still a couple of things I want to try tomorrow in terms of set-up to try and improve further, but overall I’d say we’re quite competitive. Obviously it wasn’t ideal to close the second session like that, but I made a small error of judgment while looking for the limit. I apologize to the mechanics for the extra work“.