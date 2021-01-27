First weeks in red, first factory jobs, first simulator hours … and this Wednesday, first kilometers behind the wheel of a Ferrari for Carlos Sainz since his arrival in Maranello. A special day, there is no doubt, because of how emotional and romantic it is to drive a Formula 1 from the most legendary manufacturer for the first time, but also a key day for the interests of Madrid in the season that begins, in order to adapt as soon as possible possible to Scuderia procedures.

He will barely have a day and a half of pre-season testing in March before reaching the Bahrain GP and it is essential to take advantage of every minute on the asphalt and avoid breakdowns that could delay this process. The car will be a unit of the SF71H that Maranello built in 2018 and who won six races with Vettel (Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Great Britain and Belgium) and Raikkonen (United States).

Sainz to drive the Ferrari SF71H, a car that won six races in 2018

It is probably the Ferrari that was closest to Mercedes, although they were other times and also other engines. Nothing like last year’s car, unable to fight for victories, and not like this season’s SF21, with which they hope to get closer to the podium. In Fiorano there are tests throughout the week: the young Armstrong, Shwartzman and Alesi began filming on Monday and on Tuesday it was the turn of Charles Leclerc, who was getting back into a Formula 1 after a winter vacation punctuated by the contagion of COVID -19.

Wednesday in full is for Sainz and also Thursday morning, before giving way to Mick Schumacher (Haas driver, but at the Ferrari Academy) and tester Callum Ilott. Sainz, 26, has been working in Italy for several weeks. The seat was custom made for his cockpit at the end of December and since January he has participated in the simulator sessions to get used to the details of Ferrari plus the communications from his work team and Riccardo Adami, who will be his race engineer.

It inherits for the most part the staff that was with Sebastian Vettel until last 2020, a good group with victories behind them, but you have to engage as quickly as possible: the preseason, already with the 2021 car, will be in Bahrain from March 12-14. Just three days of work to be shared between the two drivers, that is why it is so important to arrive with the homework done at the start of the championship. Getting used to the pedals, the steering wheel controls, the radio messages or the driving differences compared to the McLaren so that in Sakhir’s training, in a month and a half, the exclusive concern is to extract performance from the car.

On Tuesday it was Leclerc’s turn

Although he will not get into the car until this Wednesday, Sainz has been present at the Fiorano circuit during the days of Monday (with Alesi, Armstrong and Shwartzman at the wheel) and Tuesday (with Leclerc) so as not to lose detail of work . Ferrari’s program with the Monegasque consisted of several runs, with breaks between them to analyze the data. In total, he completed more than 100 laps, Ferrarri reported. “The day was just perfect and we did all the work we had planned to do. I really enjoyed it! Now I pass the word to Carlos and wish him good luck,” said the Monegasque after finishing his training day.