Most Formula 1 drivers recognize their interest in joining Ferrari sometime during their sporting career. A legendary team, with an impressive track record (16 constructors ‘world titles and 15 drivers’ titles), even if it has not gone through its best stage in the Grand Prix for more than a decade.

Carlos Sainz will achieve that dream of sitting in a red Maranello car starting next year, when he will leave McLaren for the Italian team. A precious opportunity for the Madrilenian who, however, It may well have been truncated if the final circumstances that led to his departure from Woking had not occurred.

This was revealed by Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren, in statements on the official Formula 1 podcast. When questioned about Sainz’s departure from the team, his explanations were clear: “We could have retained Carlos, our agreement includes that option, which could have been executed.”

What was the reason they finally did not execute that clause of the contract? The possibility of signing Daniel Ricciardo, as Brown details: “We tried to sign Ricciardo a couple of years ago, it was always in our preferences and with the arrival of Andreas Seidl to the team we recovered contact with him. Our feeling was that he was not very happy in his team (Renault), so the stars aligned to try again to get Daniel ”.

Sainz’s interest in joining Maranello ended up solving the equation. “Sainz wanted to try Ferrari, we could have said no but there was also our interest in Ricciardo. So we thought that if our team could have Daniel and Carlos get to Ferrari it would be a good ending for everyone “says the McLaren CEO.

And the thing is, for the rest, Brown and the team are absolutely satisfied with the performance of the Spanish rider: “We would never have let Carlos go if we hadn’t had the relief of Ricciardo. When we saw this possibility was when we launched ourselves for it and we got it. With Sainz we have a total harmony, he is giving everything for the team and we for him ”.

For this reason, the manager of the British team feels “proud” of the way in which what could have ended in conflict has been resolved: “Relationships are important to us, Carlos is an exceptional person to work with and I am very happy that everything worked out. When we see how some drivers from other teams come out (referring to Vettel from Ferrari and Pérez from Racing Point) you realize that there is not much harmony there ”.