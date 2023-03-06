Leclerc ko

The Sunday experienced by Ferrari in Bahrain was certainly not what all the fans of the redhead expected on the eve. The new SF-23 Ferrari has never been able to compete on par with the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez and only the super start of Charles Leclerc has allowed the fans of the Scuderia to dream – at least for the first stint – of the possibility of bringing home the second step of the podium. However, soon the wishes of the fans had to collide with the harsh reality: first Perez overtook the Monegasque #16 during the second stint and then Leclerc himself had to waving the white flag due to an electrical problem with the power unit which forced him to retire sadly while sailing towards a probable third place finish.

Sainz’s ‘jumps’

At this point it fell to Carlos Sainz try to saving the day for the Italian team. The #55 Spaniard was unable to resist the onslaught of his compatriot Fernando Alonso, but he defended well against the return of Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes, moving to fourth place under the checkered flag. Just during the battle that saw him opposed to the seven-time world champion, however, Sainz also had to find a way to manage the ‘tanks’ of his Ferrari. The SF-23 in fact began to suffer conspicuous jumps in the straight that made the Madrilenian’s conduct of the match a lot more complicated. “Why am I jumping so much?” a worried Sainz asked his track engineer Riccardo Adami over the radio during the 48th lap. However, no concrete response came from the pit wall: “SWe’re checking, focus on the race“, the laconic reply provided by Adami. A further alarm bell in the Ferrari house in view of the next race weekend.