Not the ideal Friday from a performance point of view for Carlos Sainz, who finished both Red Bull Ring free practice sessions out of the top-10. But it was a profitable day on other levels, for example in the search for race pace. Research that could have paid off, given that on a dry track the Rossa showed an interesting pace, both with the Spaniard and with Charles Leclerc. On the other hand, the French Grand Prix left some dross, and in order not to relive the nightmare of Paul Ricard, Ferrari sacrificed performance on the flying lap to consolidate Sunday’s pace. These are the sensations of the former McLaren, who finished 11th both in the morning and in the afternoon in the free practice sessions of the Styrian Grand Prix.

“It was a busy Friday. I say this not because I finished 11th in both sessions, but because in general you lose some focus on performance“, He told Sky Sport F1. “We didn’t look for lap time but we tried to focus more on the overall understanding of the car, also because this is not an ideal set-up for qualifying, where we will try to put the lap together anyway“.