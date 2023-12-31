by VALERIO BARRETTA

Sainz, the Red Bull killjoy

With the victory in the Singapore Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz he was the only non-Red Bull driver to beat Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in a Sunday race in 2023. A result that gives even more value to a tactically sumptuous success in itself, and which places Smooth Operator like Gerhard Berger, the only one to beat the McLaren of the magical Senna-Prost duo in 1988. But Sainz is not one to be satisfied and does not want to retrace the Austrian's career: the #55 feels like a title and wants it, possibly, already in 2024, regardless of Red Bull's stratospheric dominance and the gap that Ferrari must close with a completely new vehicle concept.

Sainz's words

“I am so happy at Ferrari and so happy to be part of this team that, at the moment, I don't see an expiration in our relationship“, said the Spaniard to the microphones of DAZN. “I hope to have many years of career ahead of me and I wouldn't mind having them all at Ferrari“.

“My main motivation is to become world champion. And if I can do it with Ferrari, even better. This is the goal we need to achieve in 2024 and I believe we have the capacity“, he continued. “I ask for a car to win in 2024. Whether we win or not, only God knows, but I want to be able to go to every race thinking I can win“.

The contract

The agreement between Sainz and Ferrari is valid until the end of the 2024 season, which the Spaniard would like to be the turning point year. But, even without a turning point, Smooth Operator would have very few valuable alternatives to the Maranello Scuderia, and unless taking on very risky bets (like Sauber – which will become Audi in 2026), the most sensible choice for the Spaniard seems to be a stay at Ferrari at least until the end of the these engines.