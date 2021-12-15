During the two days of post-seasonal testing disputed to Abu Dhabi, the Ferrari had been the only team to have participated with three drivers in a single test session: in addition to Charles Leclerc, on 14 December the Red she also took to the track with her third guide, Antonio Fuoco, and her own Academy member, Robert Shwartzman. The latter, then moved to Haas, also established the fastest lap of Day-2, spent by the Cavallino with only Carlos Sainz driving.

The Spaniard, fresh from the podium won in Yas Marina, has thus officially ended his first season at the wheel of the single-seater from Maranello with the first taste of the world championship to come, characterized by the use of 18-inch tires. Contrary to the 13-inch tires used this year, Sainz did the most laps of all the riders participating in the sessions, with 151 laps.

With regard to this new experience, the former McLaren driver analyzed the first impressions from the Pirellis, obviously tested on this year’s car while waiting to be able to test the car that will meet next season’s technical parameters: “I’m happy with the number of laps we managed to do – he has declared – I’m more tired mentally than physically, because at the end of the season you can be super fit, but in your head you have to stay focused until the end, because you are driving a Formula 1 car. Being able to test these 18 inch tires was very interesting. There are noticeable differences, but I would say that, overall, they are going in the right direction. From what I could hear today, I think that it will require a change in certain aspects of your driving style. After all, we already knew we would have to do it with the cars we drive next year, as they are completely different from the ones we used until last Sunday ”.