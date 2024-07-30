From one icon to another

Renault, McLaren, Ferrari and now Williams: Carlos Sainz in his career he is continuing the ‘tour’ at the most prestigious and iconic teams in F1. The Grove team is not going through a golden moment in terms of results – at the moment it is ninth in the Constructors’ standings – but the team principal James Vowles is very ambitious and Williams is renewing the obsolete infrastructures in order to aim to be a protagonist in the medium term.

Alexander Albon has extended his contract with Williams for months and will now have a high-level teammate in Carlos Sainz, a extra-luxury couple which from 2025 will guarantee experience and talent behind the wheel of both FW47s.

Charles Leclerc he greeted like this on Instagram Carlos Sainz, with whom he has shared the Ferrari garage since 2021. The two have obtained 4 and 3 victories respectively in this period and this year they are also engaged in the internal derby with Leclerc who has a 15-point margin over Sainz who has played one race less due to the appendicitis that struck him in Jeddah. “I wish you the best in your new adventure next year Chili – Leclerc’s words – We still have half a season to experience more great moments as teammates.”