Official agreement

The official landing of Carlos Sainz in Williams for the 2025 season and beyond represents a major shake-up in the driver market. The Spaniard’s choice had many other teams in a ‘standstill’, which could now follow suit in announcing alternative solutions. On the sidelines of the official press release that confirmed his future move to the British team, Sainz released a first statement.

Sainz’s ambition

The Spaniard, winner of a GP in each of the last three seasons, stressed that – despite the long time it took to decide his future – he is fully convinced of his choice: “I am very happy to announce that I will be joining Williams Racing from 2025. It is no secret that this year’s driver market has been exceptionally complex for a variety of reasons and that it has taken me some time to announce my decision. However, I am fully convinced that Williams is the right place for me to continue my journey in F1 – Sainz declared – and I am extremely proud to be joining such a historic and successful team, where many of my childhood heroes have driven in the past and left their mark on our sport”.

“The ultimate goal of bringing Williams back to its place, at the top of the grid, is a challenge that I welcome with enthusiasm and positivity. – added the Iberian #55 – I am convinced that this team has all the right ingredients to make history again and from January 1st I will give my best to take Williams to the top together with every single member of the team. I want to thank James Vowles and the entire Williams Board of Directors for their trust and determination. Their strong leadership and convictions have played an important role in my decision-making process. I truly believe that the heart of every successful team is its people and its culture. Williams is synonymous with tradition and true racing soul. The foundations of the project that awaits us are very solid and I look forward to being part of it starting next year”.

Vowles’ Satisfaction

A comment could not be missed from James Vowlesthat has Sainz’s arrival in the team was strongly desired: “Carlos joining Williams is a strong statement of intent from both parties. Carlos has proven time and again that he is one of the most talented drivers on the grid, with a winning pedigree, and this underlines the upward trajectory we are on. Carlos brings with him not only experience and performance, but also a fierce will to get every thousandth of speed out of the team and the car; the combination is perfect“.

“With Alex and Carlos we will have one of the best driver lineups on the starting grid – commented the boss of the Williams wall again – and a wealth of experience that will guide us through the 2026 rule change. Their confidence in the mission of this organization demonstrates the depth of the work that goes on behind the scenes. People should have no doubts about our ambition and our momentum to continue our journey towards a return to competitiveness: we are here, we are serious and with the support of Dorilton we are investing in what is needed to return to the top. I also want to thank Logan for everything he has done for the team and I know he will continue to fight hard for us in the coming races”.