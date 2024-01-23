The versatile champion

The year 2024 couldn't have started better Carlos Sainzwhich has won its share in Saudi Arabia fourth career victory at the Dakar, finally managing to drag the Audi to the roof of the toughest and most fascinating rally-raid in the world. The Ingolstadt company has thus completed the mission it began three years ago, managing to establish itself with the futuristic RS Q e-tron. Having reached the peak however, the Germans are destined to say goodbye and leave.

In fact, the project was designed to last three years and not even the victory of the Iberian champion seems destined to lead to a change in plans. For Sainz – who achieved his triumphs in the Dakar always with different brands (Volkswagen, Peugeot, Mini and Audi) – a new and interesting market windowwith two manufacturers above all destined to compete for its services: Toyota And Ford.

Back to the origins?

The Japanese, in particular, seem to be serious: Glyn Hallboss of the Toyota Gazoo Racing team, confirmed to the Spanish site AS his esteem for Sainz and did not exclude the possibility of having the Madrid native wear the colors of the Japanese company again. A return to the past for the Iberian who won his two WRC world titles with Toyota in 1990 and 1992.

“Carlos is still living the life of a child – Hall declared – he has the same skills as the young drivers but has enormous experience behind him. He is still a champion. I told him it's incredible what he's doing for his age, he's still the best rider today. Talk to him about the future? Who knows, he could be – commented the English manager – he is an incredible driver“. Sainz's future, at 61 years old, is still to be written.