Carlos Sainz has been in Maranello for eight months, a period in which the team experienced positive days but also moments of difficulty.

But, despite the not quite downhill context, Sainz managed to become a Ferrari staple, to the point of appearing dressed in red for much longer than the real thing.

Yesterday Carlos turned 27, celebrated with a surprise prepared by the team in Maranello, a thought he appreciated very much. After a round of golf with Lando Norris, Sainz arrived at the Zandvoort circuit, a track on which he has good past experiences, but which he does not yet imagine what he will be like behind the wheel of a Formula 1.

The answer will come tomorrow, a day in which it will also be understood what the stage objectives that Ferrari can aspire to will be.

How did you spend your birthday?

“The team gave me a nice surprise, I didn’t expect it. They asked me to show up in Maranello at 9 in the morning to change my current car and, when they informed me, I tried to postpone this appointment, since I had to leave immediately afterwards, but in the end of course I said ‘okay’. I arrived where they had indicated me and… I found myself in front of hundreds of people of the team, waiting for me to wish me happy birthday. I loved it, it was a really nice surprise. Then I went to an event with Shell and then I played golf with Lando ”.

Who won?

“This time… Lando, even though he made a particularly… nasty post on social media, saying I ‘broke down’ or something, but we were actually just playing for fun. If I had posted something on social media all the times I beat him into something, I think he would be depressed! He beat me once and the message appeared on social networks on time … ‘I beat Carlos!’ ”.

What memories do you have on this track?

“They date back to 2010, the first time I raced here I was in Formula BMW, I remember it was raining a lot. Then I came to Zandvoort a couple of times for the F3 Master and I really enjoyed myself, behind the wheel of a Formula 3 car this track was incredible, I remember it was one of my favorites at that time, but I can’t imagine how I will hear it behind the wheel of a Formula 1. I imagine it will be special, especially with the changes they have made. I can’t wait to get out of the pits tomorrow for the first tests ”.

Spa qualifying was disappointing for Ferrari. Are you more confident ahead of this weekend?

“Yes, in Spa it was particularly complicated. We still don’t fully understand why we weren’t as fast in the wet as we should have been, especially after the positive results that in similar conditions had arrived at Imola, the track on which the car proved to be fantastic in the wet. “

“But at Spa we struggled to find the grip, we hope it was a particular condition, and obviously we hope to be able to get back to our usual pace this weekend, enter Q3 and finish in the top eight”.

What do you think of the decision not to use the DRS on banking?

“I don’t think the positioning of the DRS will increase the chances of overtaking, because in the previous corners it will be difficult to stay close to the car in front. I think there could be overtaking if there are problems with tire degradation, because in this situation a performance delta is created between those in difficulty and those who have no problems. The straight isn’t very long, and I don’t expect the DRS to make a big difference, but we’ll see what happens. “

All signs indicate that George Russell will be driving for Mercedes next year. What do you think about seeing so many young people at the wheel of top team cars?

“I think it’s the right thing, it’s a natural transition. The very nice thing is that we all get along well, although at some point I’m sure there will be some battles that will heat up the atmosphere. But we all like Formula 1, it’s a natural transition that I’m sure will do well for the future of this sport ”.