Against the wall

It certainly didn’t open in the best way on a Canadian Saturday Carlos Sainz. In fact, the Spanish Ferrari driver finished his PL3 about half an hour early, crashing into the curve 1 crash barriers at the end of a timed lap that had momentarily brought him to second place in the time rankings, in the middle of the Verstappen-Leclerc duo. The wet track deceived the Spaniard, who with the intermediate tires pinched the white line in the approach to braking, losing control of his SF-23.

Extra work in the pits

The impact against the protections was quite heavy and saw the vreading #55 beating first with the tip and then with the tail, damaging not only the front nose, but also the rear end. In addition to the extra work for the Ferrari mechanics, therefore, it will be necessary to keep them under control any damaged componentsespecially with regards to exchange. Sainz very honestly admitted his mistake over the radio, apologizing to the team.

Red flag

Sainz’s accident also resulted in a Red flag, fortunately short-lived, necessary to carry out the necessary repairs to the barriers which cushioned the impact of the Prancing Horse single-seater. But unfortunately for Sainz, going off the track wasn’t the only negative note in his third free practice session.

Penalty risk

In fact, the Spaniard, shortly before crashing in turn 1, had become the protagonist of a alleged double impediment against Alexander Albon’s Williams. The Thai complained a lot over the radio about the behavior of the car in front of him and actually the television images seem to prove him right, with Sainz’s car present trajectory, especially in the second case. The two episodes will be investigated at the end of PL3. There is the risk – which Ferrari fans hope can be averted – of a penalty for the Iberian.