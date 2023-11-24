Another uphill start

Free practice continues to be haunted for Carlos Sainz and the Ferrari. In Las Vegas it was the poorly fixed manhole cover that ruined the Spanish driver’s entire weekend, forcing him to take a 10-place penalty on the starting grid. In the grand final in Abu Dhabi, this time in the round of PL2, the Madrilenian once again found his car disintegrated: this time, however, due to his mistake.

In fact, Sainz lost control of the SF-23 in the first section of the circuit, perhaps annoyed – as he explained via radio after the impact – by the turbulence produced by a car that was in front of him. The television images, however, lead towards the hypothesis of a bump not absorbed well by the bottom of the Ferrariwhich led Sainz to lose control of the car when changing direction.

Left side disintegrated

The #55 from Maranello was unable to contain the backlash of his car and ended his race against the barriers, destroying the left side of the car. Of course there will be a lot of work to do for the mechanics, in view of tomorrow. Furthermore, the danger – but at the moment it is still too early to make predictions – is that of damage that could lead to interventions that would force the Scuderia to suffer a new grid penalty.

Certainly this accident is not the best way to open an important weekend for the team led by Frederic Vasseur, who is fighting for second place in the championship with Mercedes. The session underwent a long interruption with the red flag to allow marshals to safely remove Sainz’s car from the barriers.