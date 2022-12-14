Carlos welcomes the new Prancing Horse team principal: “When someone new arrives, there’s always extra motivation. He called me, I’m sure he’ll do well”

While waiting to hear from Charles Leclerc, who raced with him, winning the 2016 championship, in GP3, and then again in his debut season (2018) with Sauber-Alfa Romeo, it was his partner Carlos Sainz who welcomed Frédéric Vasseur in Ferrari. "It's a change that we expect to be for the better, when someone new arrives there's always extra motivation and the team will take another little step forward, we need to give it time," Sainz told Spanish newspaper Marca during a meeting with one sponsors in A Coruña. "Ferrari is a giant of 1,200-1,300 people, it has to see how it works and how everyone works, understand what changes to make, it's not something that happens overnight, it will take time, but I have faith in him". The history of the two has touched in recent years. "I know him, they spoke well of him, he tried to take me to Renault. Yesterday we spoke, it was my first contact with him as a Ferrari driver, I'm sure he will do well".

indelible memories — On the occasion, Sainz also took stock of the recently concluded season, which closed in 5th place in the sandwich of the two Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, with a haul of 246 points. "I carry many good things with me, I will always remember the first pole and the first victory, the 9 podiums, there were great moments and some very tough ones, with the two retirements at the beginning of the year when the car was ready to win . The goal for 2023 is to have more high peaks, be constant, score many points and few retirements. If you want to fight for the title, you have to win races but above all be consistent: with 6-7 retirements you can say goodbye to the championship. If, on the other hand, I go back to being constant, even if Red Bull and Verstappen were superior this year, it can be done".

I grow and learn — Sainz is convinced that he can win the challenge: “I’m in one of the best teams in the world, but we are in an era in which Red Bull and Mercedes cars are of a very high level every year, and the same goes for the pilots. I will always want to improve as a driver, and if the circumstances arise, if I have a competitive car, I will try to take advantage of it. It was an important year, with a truly competitive Ferrari for the first time to win races and take pole. I’m a quick learner, this year I’ve learned to stay in front and I’m sure I’ll be a better driver in 2023. There will be many races, but I like it, it’s the sport I’m in love with, and going on track with Ferrari the opposite would be impossible. I enjoy it like the first day”.