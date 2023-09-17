The news of the qualification

At the end of three free practice sessions of Singapore Grand Prix dominated entirely by the Ferraris of Leclerc and Sainz, the results obtained by the Maranello company made the latter the great favorite to win the pole position on the Marina Bay circuit, and so it was: he will start in front of everyone on the starting grid in tomorrow’s race Carlos Sainz author of the best time in 1:30.984. A very tight qualifying starting from Q1, with very small gaps and with the track increasingly progressing as the minutes passed. Precisely for this reason, in a rather rare situation, all the drivers performed their last fastest lap in the final seconds of the test to avoid potential exclusion from Q2. However, thanks to a violent impact against the barriers of Lance Stroll at the last corner, the stewards immediately displayed the red flag just before the conclusion of some drivers’ laps. The one who paid the consequences of this accident, in addition to the Canadian from Aston Martin (fortunately who escaped unscathed from the car), was above all Oscar Piastri, eliminated from Q2 together with the two Alfa Romeos and Sargeant’s Williams. After a long wait to remove debris from the circuit and to restore the protective barriers, qualifying resumed with one Q2 with an incredible outcome: the two Red Bulls Of Verstappen and Perez in fact finished outside the top-10, thus not crossing the threshold to access Q3 and the fight for pole position for the first time in five years. While the Mexican reached 13th position, also thanks to his spin on the final lap, the two-time reigning world champion was excluded by just 7 thousandths of a second from Liam Lawson, his third career qualification. Also, pay attention to what could happen in the next few hours to #1, which remained stationary for a long time in the pit lane in the final moments of Q1 and for this reason under investigation for impeding. In addition to this, Verstappen could suffer a further penalty once again for impeding, this time for a maneuver against Tsunoda during Q2. An assist of inestimable value for the rivals of the Milton Keynes team and above all for Ferrari, with Sainz taking his second consecutive pole position ahead of an excellent Russell and Leclerc, respectively 72 and 79 thousandths behind.

1st, Carlos Sainz – Ferrari

“As in Monza I immediately started with momentum right from PL1 and I had a lot of confidence throughout all the sessions, and this carried me with momentum until Q3. I focused on not making a single mistake on the decisive lap, and having a clean lap here in Singapore paid off. It was a bit of a confusing session for everyone, but we kept our concentration high which put us on pole. It’s been the story all year: we have an excellent car on some tracks and in certain conditions, especially on the flying lap. In these corners with the short apex and quick changes of direction our car goes really well, and this weekend I went as well as in Monza. However, we know that race pace is our weak point, but the team has done a great job in recent weeks to understand the package and the car, so we are making progress. However, we must remember that this circuit has always gone against Ferrari. Race pace is our question mark, Mercedes is normally faster than us in the race and they will have a different strategy with the tyres. We’ll have to keep an eye on them, but I want to stay focused on my race and try to do a good first stint on the hard tires and I think the goal could be victory. It would be fantastic to win, I will give everything like in Monza and let’s hope that tomorrow will be enough.”

2nd, George Russell – Mercedes

“It was definitely a challenging session, and getting into the car here is like entering a sauna. It’s very hot and you keep sweating, but you have to stay calm. We had a lot of confidence in the car this weekend and the team did a great job in terms of strategy; it’s different to the others, so we will have another set of medium tires tomorrow that no one else will have. Having a strategic advantage starting from the front row could be an extra chance for us. The track is different this year, but the degradation will still be high, so there could be one stop or even two. Having one more average could put Ferrari in a more difficult position and lead them to make mistakes, and that’s what we hope to do tomorrow.”

3rd, Charles Leclerc – Ferrari

“It’s very difficult to do a fast lap, like everywhere, but here even more so due to the temperature of the tires and the overheating during the lap. There has always been a balance between the first and last sectors. We were all very close, Mercedes was also very fast, so it was a very interesting qualifying. Unfortunately I was missing something to gain a couple of positions, but Carlos did a great job today too. First and third position for the team, we’ll see what we can do tomorrow. There will be a major physical challenge due to the heat and humidity, but for now we have done very well. We didn’t expect to be so competitive on this track and it’s a good sign for the future. I feel like we were pretty strong this weekend, let’s hope it can happen tomorrow too.”