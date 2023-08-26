Red alert

Back to school on Friday, worrying to say the least for the Ferrari on the Zandvoort circuit, where the first two free practice sessions of the Dutch Grand Prix after the summer stop that started almost a month ago. In the Netherlands, none of the three drivers of the Red in fact, when he got on the track he managed to banish the thoughts that are tormenting the Maranello company in these hours, thanks to times decidedly below the expectations of a top-team and evident difficulties in managing control of the car.

Sainz in the rear

In FP1, Leclerc and the rookie Shwartzman had in fact failed to cross the threshold of the top-10, with the same phenomenon that reappeared in the afternoon for both Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who returned to the track after leaving his cockpit to the Israeli rookie. Specifically, the #55 only established the 16th timefinishing twice in the gravel due to a Ferrari which highlighted problems mainly related to the setup. Difficulties which, according to what Team Principal Frédéric Vasseur reported, are effectively linked to this aspect, which however is part of a scheduled modification wanted by Ferrari to be tested during the Zandvoort Friday.

The unknowns of Zandvoort

In this way, there would therefore be a motivation behind these colorless performances of the little horseeven if Sainz did not hide his doubts in anticipation of tomorrow’s qualifications: “It wasn’t an easy Friday for the team and the fact that I lost the first free practice session didn’t make my day any easier – He admitted – despite this, in the second session I got into the rhythm easily even if it is true that we seem to be working hard enough in terms of step as also of balance car. This track seems to fit us little so far this weekend but we will work to make solid progress for tomorrow”.