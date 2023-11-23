Yas Marina will decide the vice-champion

While the Constructors’ classification has already rewarded Red Bull as the winner of this year’s world championship, the fight for second place it’s still all open between Mercedes and Ferrari. The Anglo-German house temporarily plays the role of vice-champion, even if the ‘Prancing Horse’ it’s just distant 4 points from this goal, which was already achieved last season just ahead of the duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. Consequently, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will establish who will be the anti-Red Bull, albeit with a very large gap to the men from Milton Keynes.

Sainz’s season below expectations

The only driver who was able to break Red Bull’s dominance this season was Carlos Sainzwinner of the GP of Singapore. Thanks to that success, together with the other points gained, the Spaniard could grab the fourth place in the general classification, which would be his best career placement. A goal which, however, cannot be considered satisfactory, as he himself admitted in the interview given to the official F1 website: “There have been some ups and downs, and I can honestly say that it was a good year for mealthough we were unable to meet the objectives we set ourselves at the beginning of the season – commented – We will now focus on coming back stronger in 2024 and understanding the car better, in order to put everything together to achieve positive results. We have made progress as a teameven if you move from 5th or 6th place in the rankings It wouldn’t change my life. If you look at past years, finishing 5th or 4th doesn’t change your career drastically. Looking at this weekend, even if finishing 4th in the standings is still an important objective.”

The final duel with Mercedes

Limited to the last round in Abu Dhabi, Sainz thus indicated the biggest objective of this weekend for the team, which is to overtake Mercedes and confirm himself as vice-world champion: “It will be a good fight between us and themas it has been all year – he added – the circuit would seem to better favor the characteristics of the Red Bull and McLarenbut it could also be good for Ferrari and Mercedes, so it will be a very intense battle with them.”