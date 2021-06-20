In the French Grand Prix Carlos Sainz he was the best Ferrari driver. The Spaniard managed to beat his box mate Charles Leclerc both in qualifying and in the race. However, there is little to exult, given that the former McLaren standard bearer crossed the finish line in 11th square, outside the points area. A bitter and unexpected result, also considering the fifth position on the grid harpooned yesterday in qualifying by the Madrid-born. Elsewhere Ferrari had already shown that it was losing pace in the race, but never in these terms. Adding insult to injury was theexcellent performance of the two McLarens of Norris and Ricciardo, now return to occupy the third position in the constructors’ classification.

Castellet in the air

“We did not expect this kind of difficulty – Sainz admitted, rather embittered, to the microphones of Sky Sport F1 – we are honestly very surprised and disappointed. You never expect to be so slow and have so much degradation. It was pretty obvious that something was wrong today. We simply don’t understand why we struggle in the race. There were cars that did 1:37 at the end and we did 1:39, while yesterday we gave them half a second“. Continuing his detailed analysis of the problem, Sainz highlighted an interesting aspect. In fact, according to him, this difficulty would have already been evident from the beginning of the season, especially when comparing the SF21 with the MCL35 he drove last year.

Binotto: “Something went wrong”

“We need to understand the degradation of rubber – added the son of art – we will do our analyzes and look for a solution for Austria. Already from Bahrain I feel that the car has something wrong with the race pace and we need to improve. When I arrived from McLaren, I saw this as a point to improve on. I don’t understand why we didn’t have this problem in races like Barcelona. Here the conditions change, the track is slower and we have a lot more graining than the others. This is something we need to understand and analyze, but it is something I felt before“