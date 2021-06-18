Carlos Sainz, after having suffered a few too many difficulties in the morning, he finished in eighth place the second free practice session on the French circuit of Paul Ricard. The Spanish Ferrari driver stopped the clock a couple of tenths above the time set by team mate Charles Leclerc. Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, on the other hand, were placed between the two color bearers of the redhead, with a few thousandths of an advantage over Madrid. Interviewed by Sky Sports F1 at the end of the day on the track, however, Sainz appeared happy with the work completed today. However, doubts remain about how the SF21 uses certain tire compounds.

Tires, Sainz worried: “They can’t explode for 2psi”

“The car felt discreet – commented Sainz – we knew that this track would give us some problems and that we would not go as fast as in Munich or Baku. So we’re back to reality. At the same time, however, we are happy to see that the balance is not too far from ideal “. However, the Spaniard acknowledged that it will be difficult for the Maranello team to get through the cut in Q2 with medium compound tires: “Those were not very good tires for us today – said Sainz – we found ourselves much better with hard and soft. Average, for some reason I don’t understand – and probably never will – it’s not a very good tire for us “.