Ferrari Ups and Downs

First Free Practice sessions in Baku not easy for the Ferrarito the detriment of the final result in FP2. In the afternoon, in fact, Charles Leclerc achieved the best time, not without an impact against the barriers in FP1 and other technical problems suffered in FP2. More consistent instead Carlos Sainzalways in the top-5 in both rankings.

Always in the top 5

Fifth in the morning session, the Spaniard managed to improve by one position in the afternoon session (which ended with a warning for an impeding on Perez in turn 13), confirming the sensations experienced during the day and explained to the media present after the tests in Azerbaijan: “There were a few long ones today, but we weren’t the only ones – he commented – It was very difficult to drive because the the track was very dirty and slipperyand we were five seconds slower than last year and you could see it from the data. We had problems with the brakes during FP1, but then we managed to improve later in FP2. In addition I wasn’t 100% with the neck and last night I couldn’t sleep well or move my head well, but I felt better as the day went on and I’m ready for tomorrow.”

Confidence in qualifications

The Spaniard is therefore optimistic ahead of tomorrow’s qualifying, which will almost represent a new challenge for all the drivers: “Nobody managed to put two laps together, so tomorrow when they put the soft tyre from Q1 to Q3 we will all see our potential. – he added – we are confident of have a good pace to fight with McLaren and Red Bull this weekend. It will also be important to complete the lap at the right time because there could be yellow or red flags. Today was the usual Friday in Baku, particularly challenging. We started with very little grip and during the day the track evolved continuously. It was not easy to find the right feeling with the car. I am confident that, continuing to work like this, we could have a good qualifying tomorrow“.