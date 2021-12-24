2021 is sure to be a season to remember for Carlos Sainz, who made his Ferrari debut and managed to finish the championship in front of team mate Charles Leclerc. The Spaniard is looking forward to the next world championship, with the hope that the Red from Maranello will finally be able to compete regularly for pole positions and victories. Obviously in Spain there is a great cheer for the Madrid rider, who was a guest of the ‘El Hormiguero’ program, where he presented the documentary that will see him protagonist on Amazon Prime together with his father Carlos Sr. The rider of the Prancing Horse has cleverly disentangled the questions on the balance of power with Leclerc: “I don’t know if finishing the championship up front will change my status or not, also because I have always believed that in Ferrari we started on an equal footing. In F1, importance is given to this battle between teammates, because he is the only one who drives the same car as you ”.

Sainz has made no secret of having ambitions for 2022 and among these there is certainly proving to be at the level of the references of the categorya, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen: “With the same car I think they can be beatable, or at least on more equal terms than this year. Mercedes and Red Bull were faster than eight tenths / one second per lap and I want to think that between all the drivers there is no more than two or three tenths of a difference “. The issue is at least as old as the history of Formula 1 itself: “If there is a driver who drives a car eight tenths faster, it doesn’t matter how good you are, but you will never be able to beat him.“, Explained Sainz, who concluded, in the statements reported by As: “I hope F1 can be more balanced next year so that we can have more fun and compete at a similar level.”