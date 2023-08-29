Verstappen, it’s not just the track

Raise your hand who in 2015 thought that little boy named Max Verstappen not only would he have won the title but in fact he would have had a grand prix all to himself, in Holland, catalyzing crowds of enthusiasts like few others in the recent history of motoring. Indeed, among the most surprising things about this Verstappen-era, there is not only the performance on the track, but also the ability to involve, to become a national-popular symbol, to unite people who perhaps on 99% of current events end up quarrel but who for F1 dive into the Oranje tide to the cry of Max, Max, Max.

Like Michael Schumacher at Monza, Lewis Hamilton at Silverstone, Valentino Rossi at Mugello, Verstappen at Zandvoort, he created his fort. Which, as of 2021, is still unconquered: three pole positions and three victories, with orange smoke bombs coloring the track on Saturday and Sunday.

Who is not surprised by the popular affection for Verstappen is Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard made his Formula 1 debut in 2015 with the world champion, and right from the start he perceived his talent and specialty: for the Ferrari driver, Super Max already had a very wide-ranging clamor even before his debut in the Circus, and it was clear that he would also keep it in the future.

Sainz’s words

“If there’s one thing Max never lacked, it was the expectations around him. I think he had them well before his debut in Formula 1: even when he was in F3, she already had a lot of following“, this is the comment of the Ferrari driver. “In his first year in Formula 1 he had a bang, so it doesn’t surprise me at all. Ever since I debuted him in 2015, eight years ago, I’ve always seen this load of expectations. And I get it, why it is a special talent and a rider who has done really well right from the start“.