It's all true. We don't know if it will be remembered as the dawn of a new Formula 1, but the Australian Grand Prix gave us an extraordinary Ferrari. Where do we start? From the feat of Carlos Sainz, capable of dominating in Melbourne sixteen days after appendicitis in Jeddah, he who until two days ago – still in pain – did not know if he would be able to sustain the effort of a GP. Verstappen did it, the Spaniard who next year will give way to Lewis Hamilton (sadly stranded by engine trouble). First by forcefully overtaking the Dutchman on the second lap – a scene never seen before, explained by the brake problems which a few minutes later caused the three-time world champion to retire -, then by disguising himself as a Super Max: no one saw him again until at the finish line, crossed under the virtual safety car due to George Russell's crash. «I am very happy, proud for the whole team – Carlos' joy -: this victory shows that life is really crazy. Like being on a roller coaster.”

The only one to smell its exhaust, on lap 20 after the first pit stop, was Charles Leclerc in the other SF-24, when this super one-two started to materialize on the horizon. The wisest advice came from the pits: «Maintain your positions». An opportunity like this couldn't be wasted. And so it was, until the final triumph and the parade after the finish line: first victory of the season for the Red, the third in his career for the Spaniard after Silverstone 2022 and Singapore 2023. Double number 86 for the Cavallino: it hadn't succeeded since the inaugural GP in 2022, in Bahrain, then with reversed positions with Charles ahead of Carlos. «We deserve it – the Monegasque commented -, it's a great satisfaction for the whole team, we couldn't have done more than that. Carlos did a better job all weekend, I'm happy for him and the whole team.”

We haven't seen such a convincing Ferrari since that season, when it started with two victories in the first three races and nurtured the World Championship illusion for a few weeks. True, today Max Verstappen was missing, forced to raise the white flag after three laps following a retirement that was historic in its own way: a series of 43 points races, 9 consecutive victories, 18 successes in a row starting from pole was interrupted. “It happens,” said the Dutchman after letting off steam in the pits. “It's never good to retire, but it's hard to swallow.” Given the red team from Melbourne, capable of achieving a double on this track 20 years after the last one signed by Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello, it is not certain that Verstappen would have won anyway. And this is perhaps the best news for Ferrari: Sergio Perez, who started sixth in the other Red Bull, finished fifth – behind the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri – almost a minute behind Sainz. «It's a shame because it would have been a good battle with Max – said the Spaniard -, but I'm happy like this too». And you really have to believe him.