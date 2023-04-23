Sprint in MotoGP, the ‘solidarity’ of Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainza Ferrari driver, is a great MotoGP enthusiast also as a result of the friendship that binds him to Marc Marquezcompatriot who is one year older than Carlitos (Marquez is from 1993, Sainz from 1994), on the occasion of an event organized by the sponsor Estrella Galicia he had the opportunity to express his opinion on the Sprint Race introduced every Saturday in MotoGP in this 2023.

In particular, the Ferrari driver emphasized the fact that the drivers be economically recognized the fact of exposing oneself to practically doubled risks this season due to the novelty represented by the Sprint: “It certainly added entertainment and excitement to the weekend. I have a lot of respect for the riders because the chances of getting injured multiplybeing a very physical sport – the analysis of Carlos Sainz – when you see so many runners getting injured, you can’t help but be in solidarity because they are only the consequence of races where you naturally race with a knife between your teeth. It’s a lot of fun for the fans and I enjoy it more at home, but then I put myself in the shoes of the riders, who risk a lot more laps. I hope this is compensated in some way, because it is more difficult for the rider, both mentally and physically, to have those extra laps of the race to go, laps that hopefully will be compensated for in the future.”

Marquez will continue to amaze

With regard to the difficult moment that Marc Marquez is going through, Carlos Sainz has no doubts that the Honda rider will continue to amaze: “He will come back and, as always, he will be even stronger. In Portugal he pulled a pole and a podium in the Sprint as an alien out of the hat“. Next weekend the MotoGP will be staged at Jerez in Spain and Marquez is expected to undergo a medical examination which should resolve the reservations on his participation or not after the injury to the first metacarpal of the thumb of his right hand, the hand which has the brake and throttle control.

Sainz also enjoyed the ‘all-in’ Marc Marquez documentary weblog Amazon: “I really enjoyed the documentary on Amazon. I was watching it and I think they have done a great job of showing the human side of Marquez. I’m sure that before seeing that documentary there were people who criticized Marc and then when they saw what he was going through they thought maybe they were too harsh on him. He is human and we all have these feelings ”.