by VALERIO BARRETTA

Sainz, start to forget

With 48th place overall after the Dakar prologue, Carlos Sainz he certainly couldn't say he was happy with today's 27km of special, while his Audi Sport teammate Mattias Ekström went on to win. However, the 2'18” delay does not worry the Spaniard, who regrets the time lost but is logically hopeful of being able to make up for it along the way.

Sainz's tweet

Sainz entrusted the first comment of the Dakar prologue to Twitter.

Prologue completed. We come across various mistakes that have caused us to lose much more time than we hoped for. Let's go up from now on but we will give our best to recover and get into a better position at stage 2! Prologue completed. We made several mistakes that… pic.twitter.com/v9ObkG6z9d — Carlos Sainz (@CSainz_oficial) January 5, 2024

“Prologue completed. We made several mistakes that lost us much more time than we expected. Tomorrow we will start from behind but we will give our best to recover and start the second stage in a better position“.

The three-time Desert Marathon winner added to Spanish media: “The plan was to finish 15th or something like that, but it didn't work, because we got lost at one point. Then we stopped before the finish line and made a miscalculation. Starting minute by minute, tomorrow we will have to be patient in the first kilometers and see what we can do, we will suffer a lot but we are only at the beginning: even if we lose eight or ten minutes nothing happens, there will be time to recover“. Tomorrow's stage connects Alula and Al Henakiyah and includes 414 km of special stage.

The detachments

Sainz must make up ground not only from Ekström but also from the other big names of the prestigious event. Sebastien Loeb, for example, who preceded him by 1'40″ and defined third place in the prologue as “a good start“. Seventh Monsieur Dakar Stephane Peterhansel 45″ behind Ekström, while reigning champion Nasser Al-Attiyah was in more difficulty and finished in 12th place: Sainz is 1'17″ behind him.