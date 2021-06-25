Ferrari resumed in exactly the same way as it had left, that is with both cars out of the Top 10. Last week was more serious, because it took place in the race. Today, however, it happened in the second free practice session of the Styrian Grand Prix.

However, this result must be taken with a grain of salt, because after what happened at the French GP – with the problems linked to the enormous tire degradation that afflicted both SF21s – Ferrari decided to work a lot on preparing for the race.

The 11th time set by Carlos Sainz Jr. in 1’06 “145 is a clear signal of how much Ferrari has put aside the ambitions to excel in qualifying, at least for today, to arrive well prepared for Sunday, that is when it will count on more.

Sainz, 735 thousandths away from the session reference signed by Max Verstappen, underlined how today was a different day than usual, beyond a harmless spin arrived in Turn 4 after putting a rear wheel on the gravel.

“It was a busy day, especially as we lose a little focus on performance,” said the Madrid-born at the end of Free Practice 2.

“We try to focus more on trying to understand the car. It wasn’t optimized to excel on the flying lap, but we worked to try to improve the problems we had.”

The tests carried out by Ferrari gave a good result. The Reds showed a good race pace, with Hard tires, but tomorrow’s qualifying certainly cannot be shelved. Indeed, the Reds will have to fight to get both into Q3 and, possibly, start in the first 3-4 rows.

“We hope to be able to have a car in ideal conditions when qualifying arrives tomorrow and try to do better than today,” concluded Sainz.