Three races away: this is Carlos’ gap Sainz by Max Verstappen. Between the two there are 75 points, an important margin, considering that we are halfway through the season and taking into account the strength of the opponent. Precisely for these reasons, several commentators and analysts have advised Ferrari to abandon the ‘democratic’ policy and focus on Charles Leclerc, who has to recover ‘only’ 38 points at Super Max. Sainz, obviously, thinks about the points of him. And he will do so until team principal Mattia Binotto outlines a clear hierarchy between the two drivers, as exists at Red Bull.

The Spaniard, and perhaps the most important news is this, does not consider himself excluded from the games, even though he knows that Verstappen has to ring one disaster after another to allow him some hope. And after the excellent performance in qualifying by Paul Ricard (in which he helped Leclerc with the slipstream, showing however great potential in Q2) the # 55 spoke like this to Sky Sport F1: “Binotto was very surprised with the lap in Q2. The trail game was done very well by me and Charles, and I think it helped him a lot. I, with the time of Q2, could also have taken pole position if I hadn’t had the penalty. World ambitions? It’s true that scoring zero in Austria and starting 19th in France doesn’t help my hopes, but if we look at everything that happened in the first half of the season and everything that can happen in the second half, there’s still a lot to do. Now I feel at a point where I can fight in every race. the I’m not saying you can win, but you can certainly fight. I am in a good position to try and fight again and I will try until the end, until the team considers that it is a good time to change their mind“.