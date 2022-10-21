2022 will inevitably remain etched forever in the memory of Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard from Ferrari, in fact, took his first career victory this year, winning the British Grand Prix after an expected 149 Grand Prix. Despite the peak of Silverstone, however, the year of Madrid probably lived more of shadows than of lights, especially in the first races of the season. After being able to beat Charles Leclerc in 2021 for the number of points obtained in the championship, in fact, the former McLaren standard bearer is collecting the rematch of the Monegasque who on the eve of the United States Grand Prix boasts 50 points, two wins and a podium more than his boxmate.

The relationship between the two ‘ponies’ is very good, but it is clear that for every rider – especially in a top team – the first goal of the season is to beat his teammate. Sainz is not succeeding, but he did not want to find excuses for this, however confirming his difficult adaptation path to the new F1-75. Speaking at the press conference on the eve of the weekend in Austin, the # 55 of Maranello focused above all on the difficult start to the championshipin which he was unable to exploit, like Leclerc, the qualities of the single-seater made available to him by the Ferrari engineers.

“In the first six or seven races, when the car was most competitive, he took pole positions and won the races. I’ve gotten a lot faster lately and I’m driving the car a lot better – explained Sainz – but it is also true that now the car is perhaps not at the level it was at the beginning of the year. Or at any rate Red Bull has taken a step forward and it’s not as easy to get a pole position or a win as it could have been before “. The son of art also acknowledged how Leclerc was overall able to do a better job than him during the season, explaining that he has not yet been able to fully hear the red version 2022 of him and to now look above all at what will be next year’s car.

“This year [Leclerc] did a better job than me, both in terms of driving and running the race. He immediately felt more comfortable with the car than me. I have struggled all year to try to reach a level similar to last year. Did I succeed? I do not believe. I’m looking forward to next year’s car to see if I can get a faster pace right away“Concluded Sainz.