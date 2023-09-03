The Spaniard’s emotions for third place in Monza: “I pushed at the start and wore out the tyres, but it was right to try.” Charles: “What a duel with Carlos at the end, we got the most”

He gave everything Carlos Sainz Jr. The Spaniard from Ferrari enjoyed his first podium in Monza as a Ferrari driver and in the end this was a nice reward for the work done. Work that began on Friday, continued on Saturday with pole and ended on Sunday with heated duels with Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and finally Charles Leclerc, the Ferrari teammate who wanted to take that special third place from him.

big push — But in the end he prevailed: “It was very tough – said the Spaniard – it couldn’t have been more difficult. We pushed hard to keep the Red Bulls behind, I wore out the rear tires a lot. In the end I paid a a bit the price, I did everything I could to defend myself.In the first 15 laps I pushed hard and probably wore the tires too much, but it was right to try, better to try to keep the Red Bulls behind than to pass immediately.The podium? I thank all the fans for their support, it was the best weekend of my career, being acclaimed like this is really special. In the end, I brought the car to third place but it was very difficult.” See also Last minute Mbappé: Madrid is seriously considering waiting until 2024

Ferrari duel — Also because he also had to fight a lot with Leclerc: “It was a demanding confrontation, very competitive, it’s always a pleasure to fight with Charles when there’s the possibility – he added – he’s a great driver, we had so much fun today on the track. Now we have to continue working on pace, on understanding the tyres. It was clear that we were consuming more but compared to Holland we made a big step forward. We were the best among the `others´, which is a good result considering the circumstances. How will it go from now to the end of the season? We’ll see, there will be more difficult weekends than Monza, but I hope also others similar to Monza to fight for the podium.”

speak leclerc — Charles Leclerc confirms: “The duel with Sainz was a lot of fun for us. But much less fun for the fans – said the Monegasque – in the final laps we pushed like crazy, we were at the limit and we were moving a lot at the first braking. Ferrari third and fourth it was the best possible result – continued Leclerc – it’s the value of this car now, it’s impossible to keep up with the Red Bulls”.