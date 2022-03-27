CR Madrid Sunday, March 27, 2022, 9:45 p.m.



The Spaniard Carlos Sainz once again had a great performance by achieving third place in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, where the Dutch Max Verstappen, current world champion, claimed a victory that allows him to boost morale, after abandoning recorded in Bahrain last weekend. Ferrari manages to establish itself in the Constructors’ World Championship with the second place of Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque driver maintains the lead in the world championship with 45 points, twelve more than the second, Carlos Sainz, and twenty more than Verstappen, now third.

For his part, Fernando Alonso did not have his best day when he had to retire with just over ten laps to go in Jeddah due to a problem in the power unit of his Alpine A522. All this when the Asturian driver was in full battle for sixth position. A setback that left the Spaniard without adding more points to his locker.

This is the third consecutive podium for Carlos Sainz, who already climbed on the podium in the last grand prix of last season. Since Fernando Alonso linked three consecutive second places between Belgium and Singapore in 2013, no Spanish driver achieved something like this.

Of course, both Kevin Magnussen and Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Pérez and Carlos Sainz are under investigation for driving beyond the speed allowed with yellow flags. The stewards will have to decide once the explanations are offered and the relevant resources are reviewed.