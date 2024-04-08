Sainz super motivated

In recent days, Helmut Marko of Red Bull has noticed how some drivers, such as Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez, seem particularly motivated – and fast – despite knowing they are on the gridiron and without a contract for 2025.

At Ferrari it cannot go unnoticed Sainz's competitivenesscapable of always finishing the races held so far on the podium (3rd in Bahrain, winner in Australia and 3rd in Japan) and always ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc.

Sainz on the market

With the possibility of a landing in Red Bull or Mercedes and, secondly, in the future Audi or Aston Martin, Sainz knows well that he must continue to add significant results.

To the Spaniards of Brand at Suzuka he declared: “I can look at it two ways. Or I remain sad for not continuing at Ferrariright now that we are all doing an excellent job – but now there is little I can do in this sense -, or I try to open doors for another team where I can fight for the world championship – as I'm trying to do. This is the time to make important decisions. I'm free and I'm going strongwhoever is responsible knows it.”