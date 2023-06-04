Sainz, bittersweet top-5 at his home

Considering the premises built on Saturday, fifth place for Carlos Sainz can not be called a great result. Of course, the Spaniard “won” the derby with Fernando Alonso at his home and got behind both Aston Martins, but he started from the front row and collapsed over the distance together with the SF-23.

The stint on the medium was decisive, a compound on which the #55 never found the right pace that he had on the soft. Behind, however, Lewis Hamilton was flying and even those who started from the sixth row passed without problems Smooth Operatortotally helpless and without any possibility of defense both in step and in melee.

Sainz’s words

“I tried all the tires, but it’s always a very difficult circuit for us, with so much degradation and so many fast corners, I suffered a lot from that. I think the new package is doing what we expected, but taking it to a circuit that is difficult for us maybe doesn’t demonstrate the progress we are seeing“, this is the comment of Sainz a Sky Sports F1.

According to the Spanish driver, therefore, the problem today was above all the track, but it is impossible to hide the critical issues of a badly born SF-23 which still seems entangled in its original defects: “I do not hide that today we saw our weak points: tire degradation and fast corners. We know what our weaknesses are, we have opened a new window for improvement and development of the car and we will concentrate on this while waiting for more favorable tracks for us”.