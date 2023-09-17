The top three

The 2023 Singapore Grand Prix saw Red Bull’s streak of 14 consecutive season victories and Max Verstappen’s streak of 10 triumphs in a row come to an end. It was fantastic to impose himself on the renovated Marina Bay circuit Carlos Sainz, capable of transforming pole position into victory after a very tense race and managed to perfection by the Spaniard and the Ferrari pit wall also in terms of strategies. In the final laps the Iberian, with uncommon coolness, ‘offered’ Norris to tow his DRS in order to better defend himself from the comeback Mercedes, who were faster due to the fresher tyres. Second place finish therefore for McLaren Lando Norris and third for Lewis Hamilton with Mercedes. On the last lap, however, George Russell’s other black-silver arrow, at that moment third and busy attacking Norris, hit the wall. David Coulthard interviewed the top three.

1st, Carlos Sainz – Ferrari

“Incredible feeling and incredible weekend. I want to thank every member of Scuderia Ferrari for making an incredible effort to turn the season around. We managed to win after a difficult start. We had a perfect weekend, we won this race. We return home with a first place and I’m sure that all of Italy and all the Ferrari fans will be proud. We had to manage our limits on tire degradation. At the beginning we had to reach the target lap in order to fit the tires we had in mind. Then the Safety Car arrived earlier than we expected, so we had to do a longer stint than expected on hard tires. I had to try to keep George behind and everything had to work perfectly. The margins were very close, but we gave Lando some DRS to help him and in the end we managed to finish first. I checked the race. I thought I had the right pace. Then it’s obvious, I won’t lie, you’re always under pressure and you’re always close to making mistakes at a circuit like this. But I felt in control and managed everything well. Bringing the car to the finish line was the best feeling, I’m over the moon.”

2nd, Lando Norris – McLaren

“Today was a very tough race. But Carlos was very generous. He helped me by giving me the DRS, it made my race easier and his too. We knew it would be tough when the Mercedes came back, they would have had the pace to overtake us but we managed to keep them behind. We came second and did everything we could, even more. So I’m very happy. George out? I also touched the wall in front of him, on the same lap. I did the same thing. He copied me, but it went worse for him. No, I feel sorry for him because he fought hard throughout the race. He was probably the fastest of everyone today. His mistake helped me in the last corners, because I was able to relax for a moment. These are good points for the whole team, thanks also to Oscar. We all pushed ourselves in this race, it was stressful but it was good.”

3rd, Lewis Hamilton – Mercedes

“Congratulations to Carlos and Lando, they did a great job today and their strategy worked. We had a different weekend. We also brought different tire options to the race today. In my opinion this was a two-stop race but it must be said that the others did a fantastic job today. It was a shame what happened in the first few corners, but I kept my head down and kept pushing. George? Big bad luck. We were pushing hard and our tires were overheated. In the end though it was a good race. Tough race? Yes I like it. It must always be like this.”