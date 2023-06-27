Carlos Sainz is never trivial: every time he decides to speak he expresses clear and well thought out concepts useful for reflecting on the performance of this Ferrari which is trying to get out of the shallows of a difficult start to the season, certainly less satisfactory than expected.

In the long chat with Motorsport.com, the Madrilenian didn’t just talk about the future that he hopes will remain a Ferrari man, but he also made some interesting considerations on the SF-23, a single-seater that, at least so far, hasn’t given him great satisfaction.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 at Fiorano Photo by: David Cavazza

Do you think that Mattia Binotto and Fred Vasseur’s change of role last winter could have created problems in a phase in which the programs are already underway?

“I don’t know, and we probably never will. I personally believe that changes are always aimed at improving the situation. I am convinced that we will soon see the progress linked to the work done, we are trying many things and getting to know the single-seater more and more, and you will see that there will be a moment when things will go in the right direction”.

Do you think the answers you are looking for today on the SF-23 are also important for the work started on next year’s single-seater?

“It’s an interesting aspect, because if we look back at last season, when the foundations of the current car were laid, we were still very competitive. We hadn’t yet dealt with the problems that manifested themselves in the second part of the championship, so we didn’t know that the car would struggle on race pace. This has led us to trust the basic concept of the car, paradoxically if the problems had emerged in the first half of last season perhaps we wouldn’t be in this situation today. Then you can see it in so many ways, Formula 1 as we know is very complicated, and it’s easy to criticize by looking at it from the outside. There are times when you just have to accept it and keep working”.

Beyond the performance of the single-seater, do you think you had a better start to the season in terms of driving than in 2022?

“Very honestly, my feeling with the car is still not great. I can’t drive it to the limit because it’s a difficult car, which can take you by surprise, and I think you can see it from the outside too. But at least I understand more or less how I have to set it up and how to drive it, and these two aspects allow me to be able to work well and bring the single-seater more or less where it needs to be. There was one exception, which was the Baku weekend, a weekend that I still don’t understand and probably never will, but I’m pretty sure there was something wrong. For the rest, I think I’ve brought the car to where it should be, and in this sense I’m proud of what I’m doing. At the same time I’m not happy because I’d like to have more fun, I’d like to push and not lose positions in the race, I hope soon to be able to race looking ahead without spending a lot of time checking the mirrors”.