Ferrari, Sainz tough on first drive issue

The lack of a real first drive declared by Ferrari is a topic that divides enthusiasts. There are those who believe that the Scuderia should have a clearer hierarchy between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainzthose who instead think that having two drivers on the same level can only stimulate the growth of both.

Net of some team orders given to Sainz to favor Leclerc, Ferrari followed the second path in 2023 too, despite those who would like the Monegasque to lead the way. Smooth Operatorwho won in Singapore both because he was the fastest over the weekend and because Leclerc helped him in the initial part, was quick to underline how he was the “sacrificed” one in Suzuka, indirectly reiterating how there are no drivers in Ferrari of Serie A and Serie B. A concept that he expressed more effectively today in a press conference.

Sainz’s words

“You believe that (me and Leclerc, ed.) we are fighting to be number one. The press is responsible for all this, because in our contracts and in our ways of driving it is clear that the number one priority is Ferrari. Ferrari is in first place, everything else comes after“.

“The priority is for Ferrari to win, it has always been this way and will always be this way. One time you will be in front, another time behind, another time you help your partner and another time he will help you. As much as people want to look for a first and second guide, Charles and I have never had any problems and we have always worked perfectly together. This is the beauty of Ferrari, it is an advantage which, however, is seen as a disadvantage on the outside. What if this thing affects us? I don’t know, it definitely doesn’t help. The fan who always tries to find the problem or the article that puts pressure on the first and second guide definitely doesn’t help. We are quite used to all this and we know how to handle certain situations well, certainly those who care about Ferrari should not spread and encourage certain rumors: first of all because they do not represent the truth, and secondly because they do not help“.