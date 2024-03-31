The 1000 point milestone

The victory of Carlos Sainz in the Australian Grand Prix it was not only a great sporting satisfaction for the Ferrari Spaniard, but it also 'hid' significant and curious statistics for the three-time career winner. As well as being the first since Gerhard Berger to stand on the top step of the podium since his immediate return to F1, the #55 also scored 25 points. So far nothing strange, as those are reserved by regulation for a winner, but crucial to be able to exceed 1000 career points.

Changes to the scoring system

In the history of F1, the scoring system was modified several times over the decades, but the person who crossed the finish line first could obtain a maximum of 8 to 10 points, at least until 2010. It was in this season that the regulations were completely revised, with the maximum limit of the points zone being expanded to ten from the top eight finishers, in addition to the addition of extra points for the fastest lap and for the Sprint race, introduced in 2021. In all of this, the points reserved for the winner rose to 25, as in the MotoGP. All this has allowed the drivers of the present, and in some cases also of the past, to be able to significantly increase their overall points. The driver who managed to accumulate the most without ever entering the new regulations was Alain Prosttoday 16th and stopped at 798.50. Until the Australian GP, Sainz he was under 1000 points obtained, but the success in Melbourne allowed him to reach 1022.50.

The riders on the 'podium'

In this way, the Spaniard has entered a 'club' of 15 pilots, some of which are still in business. The absolute record is Lewis Hamiltonmomentarily stopped at 4647.50. Behind him, there is a four-time world champion like Sebastian Vettelfirst among the drivers no longer present in F1 a 3098 points. The German, however, is closely followed by the reigning three-time world champion Max Verstappenanother driver who wrote history behind the wheel of Red Bull 2637.50. Below, the complete top-15 awaiting the 2024 Japanese GP.

Drivers over 1000 career points after the 2024 Australian GP