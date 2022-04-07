Two podiums in the first two races: Carlos Sainz he may not have reached the heights of Charles Leclerc’s performance, but he is always there. And there will always be more, if he understands how to make the most of the potential of F1-75, which the Monegasque, second in Jeddah and winner in Bahrain, is succeeding.

Here, victory is what the Spaniard lacks. So far his Formula 1 record is rather meager: eight podiums – including three second places -, zero pole and zero success. Of course, before 2022 he never had the car to win, and for this very reason the Spaniard wants to break the taboo as soon as possible. His first goal this season is to cancel the zero in the first places in the race: “I would like to get a victory, for the rest let’s see. I continue to chase my dream in Formula 1, which is to win the first race, and then a championship. But to win a World Cup, you must first win the races“, These are his words to the podcast Beyond the Grid. “I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but it’s the thought that I fall asleep with every night and wake up with every morning, it’s an obsession. To win a championship, you need consistent wins and podiums, and in recent years I have shown that I can take advantage of every opportunity to go to the podium. As for the win, I’ve only had a real chance once or twice (Monza 2020 and Sochi 2021, ed) and I almost did it: I’m confident, if I have the right car I think I can play it“.