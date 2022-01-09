Carlos Sainz he had to say goodbye to his dreams of glory in the Dakar 2022 already during the first stage due to navigation problems, but the balance can still be considered positive. The matador, in fact, in the third stage signed the first hybrid success in the history of the most famous raid in the world at the wheel of the Audi RSQ e-Tron. The house of the four circles no longer has ambitions regarding the general classification because Sainz, Ekstrom and Peterhansel are very far from the leader Nasser Al-Attiyah, but from today to Friday 14 January there is still one week to accumulate valuable experience in view of the 2023.

“Right now we have a car that weighs 200 extra pounds compared to rivals, this is why the performance we are achieving is of great respect “, said Carlos Sainz interviewed by The Gazzetta dello Sport. Nasser Al-Attiyah pointed to the great rival by underlining that unlike the Qatari driver, the Iberian driver did not carry out any training in Saudi Arabia, on the terrain provided for this 44th edition. Indeed, the Audi platoon is experiencing problems other than those put forward on the eve: “We had simple problems to solve and none of them had to do with engines or software. We only suffered in terms of shock absorbers, also because we had never done a race before and in the tests we didn’t have any problems related to them ”.