If there is one race that Ferrari wants to win, it is the home race at Monza. And to be fair: Ferrari is doing well this weekend. Carlos Sainz set the fastest time in both the second and third free practice. Ferrari has the speed over one lap under control, but how will that be in the race tomorrow? First, see if the Scuderia can compete for pole position in qualifying for the 2023 Italian GP.

For the last time we explain what is special about qualifying in Monza this weekend. The FIA ​​is conducting an experiment to see if a new format creates more tension. This format means that the drivers in the first part of qualifying are only allowed to drive on the hard tyre. At Q2 you can only use the mediums use and in Q3 the soft tyres.

Q1

Alexander Albon is off to a good start in qualifying for the GP of Italy. Because Verstappen’s first fast lap is taken by track limits, Albon is on P1. Alonso also loses his first fast time because he has been outside the track. Logan Sargeant comes along fine with his excellent teammate. Sargeant is in P5 at the start of the session, 0.2 seconds behind Albon.

When Verstappen stays within the lines, he still drives the fastest time. He is half a second below Albon’s time. Ocon goes a bit too fast through the Ascari chicane and ends up in the gravel at the end of the corner combination. The Alpine can continue after its trip. Ocon asks his team if they see any damage to the car.

At the end of Q1, the whole stuff goes out one more time for a quick lap. Max Verstappen keeps the fastest time. Albon is second, 0.088 seconds behind. His teammate Sargeant is fifth. There is no party atmosphere at Alpine. Both drivers die in Q1. In addition to Gasly and Ocon, Zhou, Magnussen and Stroll are eliminated.

Q2

The tires with the yellow rings on the side may be removed from the tire blankets. As soon as the track is released, all the remaining drivers enter the track, except the Mercedes boys. After the first runs, Albon and Leclerc split the two Red Bulls. The fastest is Carlos Sainz ahead of Max Verstappen. The Spanish driver is 0.044 seconds faster than Verstappen.

Of course all drivers want to try to improve their times as late as possible. Several drivers are instructed to overtake as many cars as possible before the timed lap begins. Luckily it doesn’t cause any problems. Verstappen is fastest followed by Leclerc, Sainz and Pérez. Dropouts in Q2 are Tsunoda, Lawson, Hülkenberg, Bottas and Sargeant.

Q3

Today’s most important session: the final part of qualifying for the Italian GP. Who can start from first place tomorrow? In any case, Max Verstappen starts badly. At the exit of the second chicane, Verstappen comes out just too far and hits the gravel trap. Verstappen finishes his lap and is even faster than Pérez with his outing. Russell and Albon dive into the gap between the Red Bulls.

Sainz and Leclerc are faster and thus provide a temporary 1-2 for Ferrari. The Tifosi is already celebrating, but there is still time for one quick round. Verstappen does not reach the times of the Ferraris in the first sector. In the second part, Verstappen is faster than Leclerc, but not than Sainz. Leclerc sharpens the fastest time by 0.1 seconds. Verstappen goes into hiding again, but Sainz does the same. The difference is only 0.017 seconds, but that won’t bother anyone at Ferrari. Carlos Sainz takes pole at Monza!

Italian GP qualifying results 2023

Sainz Verstappen Leclerc Russell Perez Albon Piastri Hamilton Norris Alonso Tsunoda Lawson Hulkenberg Bottas Sergeant zhou Gasly Ocon Magnussen Stroll

What time does F1 start at Monza?

Sunday

Race: 3:00 PM