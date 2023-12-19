by STEFANO OLLANU

Sainz and Ferrari

When Carlos Sainz was made official as the new Ferrari driver in May 2020, Mattia Binotto has chosen an undoubtedly courageous path. The former team principal from Reggio Emilia had in fact chosen not to renew with the four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, to focus on Sainz – arriving from McLaren -, and who at that moment in his career had obtained just 1 podium in Formula 1 in five seasons.

However, Sainz's overall performance under the auspices of the Prancing Horse was in line with expectations, as the Spaniard showed a cgradual and continuous growthwinning 2 grand prix, collecting 5 poles and 16 podiums and above all putting on the track a level of competitiveness not so far from that of teammate Charles Leclerc.

Sainz and the desire for renewal

In the interview given to Dazn Spain, Carlos Sainz highlighted his desire to continue his adventure in Maranello well beyond the conclusion of the current agreement (end 2024): “I am so happy at Ferrari and so happy to be part of this team which, at the moment, I don't see an expiration date. I hope I have many, many more years ahead of me and I wouldn't mind having them all in red“. And if this isn't a declaration of love, it's close.

Sainz then continued: “My main motivation is to become world champion. And doing it with Ferrari would be even better. This is the goal to achieve for 2024 and we have all the capabilities. I am in the best place on the starting grid to become F1 champion, I have no doubt. Until you're inside the Ferrari, you can't understand what it is. Practically run for an entire country. I work hard on the track and train to be world champion with Ferrari.” concluded the 29 year old from Madrid.