Gradient podium

The outcome of the Sprint race in Spa allowed a Carlos Sainz to earn – at least until tomorrow afternoon – a position in the Drivers’ championship standings. The Spaniard, come fourth at the end of the 100 km on the Belgian Saturday, in fact overtook George Russell by one point, who finished eighth under the checkered flag. The Ferrari driver was also ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc, already beaten in qualifying thanks to a mistake by the Monegasque.

The result of the morning Shootout was decisive for the Sainz-Leclerc duel, given that the better position on the grid allowed the Madrilenian to stop in the pits earlier than his garage mate to fit intermediate tyres.

Just the moment of the pit stop, however, was also crucial in the negative for the Iberianwhich in the chaos of the pit lane was forced to stop for a long time avoid the risk of a unsafe release. This led him to slip behind Gasly, Perez and Hamilton. The contact between the Mexican and the English helped him in the comeback, but the top-3 placement and the ‘mini podium’ were now firmly in the hands of the former AlphaTauri.

Decisive stop

“It was clear that the race would be decided on the pit stop and there I lost three or four positions which cost me the podium – commented Sainz to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 – the Sprint is like this, things don’t always go as one wants but we have to keep trying”. The #55 then wanted to point out the dangerousness of what was seen in the pits in the first two lapswith a continuous coming and going of single-seaters from the lay-bys. “A solution must be found so as not to end up with twenty cars in the pit lane and 20-30 mechanics outside per team – concluded Sainz – because it seems to me a very dangerous situation. One day something might happen. In this case the track conditions forced us to return to mount the intermediates“.