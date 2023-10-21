Difficulty in adaptation

Fourth yesterday in the ‘real’ qualifying, sixth today in the one dedicated to the Sprint race. Slide back one row Carlos Sainz in the Shootout Sprint, an interesting appetizer of the short race that will start tonight at midnight Italian time. A stumble, that of the Spaniard from Ferrari, which makes us think given that his teammate, Charles Leclerc, confirmed himself as very fast: first yesterday, second today, just a handful of cents – five – from Max Verstappen’s Red Bull .

Interviewed by Sky Sports F1 at the end of Q3 this evening, Sainz admitted that he was not yet completely comfortable with the SF-23 put on track by the Cavallino team in Texas. “Clearly we need to work a bit on our pace in qualifying, because we are not in the position we would like – admitted the red #55 – we are a few tenths behind especially with the soft tyre, I don’t feel totally comfortable in the first sector and the last“.

Confidence from a racing perspective

The ‘roughness’ of the Austin track, recognized by all the drivers, did not help the winner of the Singapore GP in this case: “The tires overheat and we have a bit of bouncing – Sainz added – but we still had a couple of clean sessions and we are in a good starting position to try to get back into the race”.

The Iberian, however, also joins the list of COTA fans: “For me it’s a fun track – he concluded – although it is more so when you have a car that gives you confidence, while this weekend we didn’t find a good feeling with the car. We have to work, and with the Sprint and parc fermé rules we can’t change much. This is the situation, but I think that in the race things can change and we could be faster. This track however is great, one of my favourites“.