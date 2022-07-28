It’s a Carlos Sainz the one who presented himself to the microphones of the Hungaroring journalists was very serene. The Spaniard is back from a great performance at Paul Ricard, where without the penalty he could certainly have won with Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen. However, the Ferrari had its hands tied: the engine had to be changed and quickly, doing it in Mogyorod would have forced Sainz to a much more difficult comeback on a circuit that does not wink at overtaking.

If Ferrari finally manages to get a clean weekend with both pilots, no goal is precluded. Sainz knows this and aims for the big target at team level: “We have certainly shown that we have a competitive car on all circuits. It is true that at times Red Bull seemed faster in the race pace and in some qualifying, on other occasions we were faster. It has always been a great battle, but every weekend I arrive at the circuit thinking I can win. Sure we need a clean weekend, but everyone needs it. In F1, however, it is more difficult to achieve this than people might think“, Said the Spaniard in the press conference of the Hungarian Grand Prix. “We have a strong car, but it is also true that we have some weaknesses to deal with in terms of reliability and other aspects. The season, however, is still long, there are ten races left: this year we have seen that anything can happen, it was a year full of ups and downs for everyone; even if the first four always seem the same, then the result is not always what expected. Everything is still at stake, we can still aspire to great goals. It is clear what we need to do: win races and bring home a lot of points. Winning the 25 points makes a lot of difference in the world. There are still many things that can happen, there is always a very intense battle, I think it will continue until the end of the season. It is true that at some point we may need help from Red Bull, for example some withdrawal or reliability problems, but even without these episodes we have to fight to the end and to grow. What we learn this season we can also use in the next few years“.

Words could not fail for Sebastian Vettelwho today announced his retirement from Formula 1: “Even before I got into F1 it was a great example, I had the privilege of being on the simulator when he was at the height of his career. I saw the professional he was and that gave me an idea of ​​what a winning F1 driver like him must be like. I remember those years well, he always stopped to chat with me, to give me advice, and always reserved a few kind words for me. He is a great positive model, an ambassador of this sport, also for the generations of young people who are growing up. It’s the kind of career you can admire: everyone in the paddock loves him, everyone got on well with him, no one will be able to say anything negative about Seb. And this speaks volumes about his personality and the value of him as a driver and as a man. We will miss him, but I hope to see him in the paddock again and that he can continue to help us grow in some areas.“.