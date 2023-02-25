76 laps completed and the fifth fastest time in the rankings of the last day, just 12 thousandths behind his teammate Charles Leclerc. These are the cold numbers with which the third and final day of testing ended Carlos Sainz on the Sakhir runway at the wheel of the new SF-23. The general belief in the paddock is that the red 2023 version is, as happened in the second half of last season, the second force on the track. Quite clearly ahead of Mercedes, but still behind the performance of Red Bull, which has appeared above all in recent days – with Max Verstappen at the wheel – from another planet.

Analyzing the last day of work, which saw him engaged for the first time in evening shiftHowever, Sainz avoided going into direct confrontations with the other teams, preferring to underline how the Prancing Horse has successfully completed all work steps which had been foreseen on the eve without encountering particular reliability problems. The #55 Spaniard in particular revealed that he was able to carry out aneffective qualifying and race simulationmaking an appointment for next weekend, when we start to get serious.

“We finished the test without a hitchcompleting the program planned for these three days Sainz said. and for that I want to say thanks to the whole team, both here and in Maranello. Today we focused on both qualifying and race simulation tests to complete all the checks we had planned. Now we will analyze the data in depth to get better prepared for the first Grand Prix of the season. I can’t wait to be back on track here in a week’s time”.